Hearts team v Falkirk: Predicted line-up revealed after huge win at Rangers

Having guided Hearts to joint-top of the William Hill Premiership, head coach Derek McInnes is now tasked with keeping them in a challenging position. An inspired 2-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox two weeks ago sent supporters into delirium and the two-week wait to follow that up has been frustrated for all concerned.
League business finally resumes at Tynecastle Park on Saturday against Falkirk and McInnes must decide whether to stick with the team that beat Rangers or make some changes. Our predicted Hearts line-up for the match is below: