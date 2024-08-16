Hearts team v Falkirk: Predicted line-up shows changes after Dundee defeat

Travelling to Falkirk for a Premier Sports Cup tie represents a difficult task for Hearts on Saturday. The Bairns are in the habit of winning under John McGlynn, a former Tynecastle manager, and will be motivated to maintain momentum in the last 16.

McGlynn guided his team to an unbeaten league campaign last season as they won the League One title and promotion to the Championship. They have emerged victorious from five out of six competitive matches this season and topped their Premier Sports Cup group ahead of Dundee United.

Hearts must be wary heading to the Falkirk Stadium as the Premiership scalp being hunted by a team from a league below. The Edinburgh club suffered a chastening 3-1 league loss at Dundee last week and changes to their team are inevitable. Here is our predicted Hearts XI for Saturday: