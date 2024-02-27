Hearts' approach to Wednesday's Edinburgh derby with Hibs at Tynecastle Park will be key following their 5-0 defeat to Rangers. The response from Steven Naismith's side is an intriguing subplot to a fixture which seldom disappoints.

Does centre-back Kye Rowles play after being taken off at half-time at Ibrox? Will there be a change in formation? Who should be the link between midfield and attack? Those questions will be answered around an hour before kick-off, but the predicted Hearts line-up indicates that changes are inevitable after the 12-game unbeaten run ended in Glasgow: