Hearts team v Hibs: Predicted line-up for the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle

Derek McInnes named the same Hearts team for consecutive matches against Rangers and Falkirk, but must decide whether to keep faith with the same starting line-up against Hibs. Having watching his side win 2-0 at Ibrox and dismiss Falkirk 3-0 at Tynecastle, there will be a strong temptation not to tinker with something which is running pretty efficiently.

The Hearts head coach has guided his club to the top of the Premiership but will be wary of Hibs’ motivation to end their rivals’ unbeaten league run this weekend in front of the Premier Sports TV cameras. Riccarton medical staff are monitoring Oisin McEntee’s foot issue and other players are pushing for a starting place after a midweek 6-0 rout of Falkirk in a closed-door game.