Hearts are expected to freshen up their starting line-up for Saturday’s Premiership trip to Kilmarnock. With a chance to confirm third place and a £5m European bounty for next season, the Tynecastle squad will be utilised at Rugby Park.

Last week’s Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Rangers at Hampden Park ended any hope of silverware coming to Edinburgh this season. However, Hearts’ stated aim in the league was to finish third and they are now within touching distance of that achievement.

Here is the predicted Jambos line-up for this weekend: