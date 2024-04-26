Hearts team v Kilmarnock: Different personnel in predicted team with a £5m reward on the line

Saturday’s match at Rugby Park is vital for both teams

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 26th Apr 2024, 17:00 BST

Hearts are expected to freshen up their starting line-up for Saturday’s Premiership trip to Kilmarnock. With a chance to confirm third place and a £5m European bounty for next season, the Tynecastle squad will be utilised at Rugby Park.

Last week’s Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Rangers at Hampden Park ended any hope of silverware coming to Edinburgh this season. However, Hearts’ stated aim in the league was to finish third and they are now within touching distance of that achievement.

Here is the predicted Jambos line-up for this weekend:

1. GK: Zander Clark

Photo Sales

2. RB: Nathaniel Atkinson

Photo Sales

3. RCB: Frankie Kent

Photo Sales

4. LCB: Stephen Kingsley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scotland