Hearts and Rangers met in the semi-final of this season’s League Cup at Hampden Park and will clash again in the last four of the Scottish Cup this weekend. A 3-1 victory for the Glasgow club last November took them into the final, and is one of four wins from four encounters against Hearts in the current campaign.

Clearly, there is room for improvement for the Tynecastle side as they prepare to return to Hampden on Sunday. Their last major trophy success came in the Scottish Cup but that was 12 years ago. They have reached three of the last five finals, losing twice to Celtic and once to Rangers, and will be eager to go one better this year.

Head coach Steven Naismith is expected to change formation for this tie and deploy a three-man defence, as shown in our predicted Hearts line-up: