Hearts team v Rangers: Goalkeeper issue, formation and midfield dilemma in predicted XI for Ibrox

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Sports journalist

Published 12th Sep 2025, 09:00 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 09:00 BST

SPFL Premiership match sees Glasgow host Edinburgh this weekend

Hearts travel to Ibrox on Saturday knowing Rangers are vulnerable having failed to win any of their first four Premiership fixtures. The issue for Derek McInnes is how to exploit their weaknesses and which personnel is best to do so.

The Tynecastle head coach must decide whether to hand new goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow a debut ahead of this season’s first-choice, Zander Clark. Then he must choose a formation in front to both stifle the hosts and provide enough creativity for Hearts to threaten. There is a midfield dilemma with new signing Eduardo Ageu injured and several contenders to play in that position.

Our predicted Hearts starting line-up for Saturday is below:

1. GK: Alexander Schwolow

SNS Group

Photo Sales

2. RCB: Michael Steinwender

SNS Group

Photo Sales

3. CB: Craig Halkett

SNS Group

Photo Sales

4. LCB: Stuart Findlay

SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice