Hearts travel to Ibrox on Saturday knowing Rangers are vulnerable having failed to win any of their first four Premiership fixtures. The issue for Derek McInnes is how to exploit their weaknesses and which personnel is best to do so.

The Tynecastle head coach must decide whether to hand new goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow a debut ahead of this season’s first-choice, Zander Clark. Then he must choose a formation in front to both stifle the hosts and provide enough creativity for Hearts to threaten. There is a midfield dilemma with new signing Eduardo Ageu injured and several contenders to play in that position.