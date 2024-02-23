Hearts team v Rangers: Predicted line-up indicates the gameplan for Ibrox

Hearts head to Ibrox on Saturday looking to avenge a last-gasp defeat to Rangers there last October. James Tavernier's 90th-minute penalty equaliser and Danilo's headed winner three minutes later overhauled Lawrence Shankland's early opening goal for the visitors last time the teams met in Glasgow.

A similarly conservative approach is expected from Hearts this time. They confidently played on the counter-attack to good effect last year and had Rangers sweating until the late collapse. Steven Naismith's gameplan this time is not expected to be drastically different given how close his team came to a result.