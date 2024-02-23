News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Hearts team v Rangers: Predicted line-up indicates the gameplan for Ibrox

The Tynecastle side came agonisingly close to a result last time

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 10:00 GMT

Hearts head to Ibrox on Saturday looking to avenge a last-gasp defeat to Rangers there last October. James Tavernier's 90th-minute penalty equaliser and Danilo's headed winner three minutes later overhauled Lawrence Shankland's early opening goal for the visitors last time the teams met in Glasgow.

A similarly conservative approach is expected from Hearts this time. They confidently played on the counter-attack to good effect last year and had Rangers sweating until the late collapse. Steven Naismith's gameplan this time is not expected to be drastically different given how close his team came to a result.

The Hearts starting line-up this weekend is predicted to include a three-man defence and five-man midfield:

1. GK: Zander Clark

Photo Sales

2. RCB: Stephen Kingsley

Photo Sales

3. CB: Frankie Kent

Photo Sales

4. LCB: Kye Rowles

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandIbrox