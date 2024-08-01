Hearts and Rangers open the 2024/25 William Hill Premiership campaign at Tynecastle Park on Saturday, a game which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. The eyes of the country will be on Gorgie and the home side are preparing to propel several new signings into their starting XI.

Provided Malachi Boateng’s transfer from Crystal Palace is completed along with clearance in time, he could potentially find himself thrust into the centre of midfield alongside fellow new recruits Blair Spittal and Yan Dhanda. Steven Naismith has a number of decisions to make in key areas as he looks to capitalise on Rangers’ recent difficulties.

The predicted Hearts line-up is detailed below in a 3-5-2 formation: