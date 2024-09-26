Hearts team v Ross County: Liam Fox's first line-up predicted

Tynecastle Park hosts a colossal fixture this weekend when Hearts take on Ross County. The hosts are bottom of the table with a new figure in the dugout in the shape of interim manager Liam Fox, who knows acutely the desperate situation he is inheriting.

The 40-year-old will pick his first Hearts team at senior level on Saturday hoping to inspire the club’s first victory of the season. County are eighth in the league under the guidance of former Tynecastle midfielder Don Cowie. They drew 2-2 with Hearts on their previous visit to Gorgie last December.

Our predicted Hearts XI for Fox’s first match in charge is below: