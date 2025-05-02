Hearts team v Ross County: Liam Fox's key selections and formation in predicted line-up

SPFL Premiership match in Dingwall could have a huge bearing on relegation

Liam Fox’s team selection will be keenly scrutinised when Hearts arrive in Dingwall on Saturday to face Ross County. The interim Hearts head coach is tasked with garnering enough points to keep the Edinburgh club clear of relegation from the William Hill Premiership following Neil Critchley’s sacking.

Teenage striker James Wilson is free from suspension, giving Fox another option in attack. This is the second time this season that the first-team coach has taken charge of the first team and he is motivated to oversee a strong end to an overall disappointing 2024/25 campaign.

The predicted Hearts line-up for this weekend is below:

1. GK: Craig Gordon

SNS Group

2. RB: Adam Forrester

SNS Group

3. RCB: Frankie Kent

SNS Group

4. LCB: Jamie McCart

SNS Group

