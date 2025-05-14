Hearts team v St Johnstone: Change to the starting XI in Liam Fox's predicted line-up

Hearts fans will bid farewell to their team at Tynecastle’s final league game of the season tonight. St Johnstone are the visitors and need points in their bid to avoid relegation, while the hosts are preparing for Derek McInnes’ imminent arrival as their new head coach.

For now, interim manager Liam Fox must pick a team he hopes can earn a third win from three games during his temporary tenure. He is without Kenneth Vargas through injury, so at least one change to the starting line-up will take place. Our predicted Hearts line-up is below: