Hearts team v St Johnstone confirmed with one change
Steven Naismith has named his line-up for the match at Tynecastle Park
Hearts head coach Steven Naismith has made one change to his starting line-up for this afternoon's Premiership match with St Johnstone at Tynecastle Park.
Naismith chose Jorge Grant ahead of Calem Nieuwenhof in central midfield as Craig Levein, now St Johnstone manager, returned to face his former employers.
Hearts are expected to line up in a 3-5-2 formation, with Alex Lowry and Grant taking opportunities to advance into the attacking midfield zone when possible.
Here is the Hearts starting line-up in full: Clark; Kingsley, Kent, Rowles; Forrest, Grant, Baningime, Lowry, Cochrane; Shankland, Boyce.
Subs: McGovern, Haring, Nieuwenhof, Oda, Devlin, Sibbick, Denholm, Tagawa, Vargas.