Hearts team v St Mirren: Change in a key position shown in the predicted line-up

Hearts can take a step closer to securing third place in the Premiership when they travel to St Mirren this Saturday. After a home draw with Kilmarnock and defeat at Ross County in their previous two fixtures, the Edinburgh club will be eager to resume winning form.
Team selection will again be a hot topic, with the right-back area coming under particular scrutiny. There is also the prospect of a start for one of Hearts’ most creative attackers. Here is the predicted line-up for Steven Naismith’s side: