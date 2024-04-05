Hearts team v St Mirren: Change in a key position shown in the predicted line-up

The Tynecastle side make the visit to Paisley on Saturday

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 5th Apr 2024, 08:00 BST

Hearts can take a step closer to securing third place in the Premiership when they travel to St Mirren this Saturday. After a home draw with Kilmarnock and defeat at Ross County in their previous two fixtures, the Edinburgh club will be eager to resume winning form.

Team selection will again be a hot topic, with the right-back area coming under particular scrutiny. There is also the prospect of a start for one of Hearts’ most creative attackers. Here is the predicted line-up for Steven Naismith’s side:

1. GK: Zander Clark

Photo Sales

2. RB: Nathaniel Atkinson

Photo Sales

3. RCB: Frankie Kent

Photo Sales

4. LCB: Kye Rowles

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scotland