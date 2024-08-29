Hearts team v Viktoria Plzen: Strong line-up predicted for Europa League decider

Tynecastle Park is expected to be packed when Hearts meet Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League play-off second leg on Thursday. For both clubs, the stakes are enormous as they aim to reach the tournament’s new-look group phase.

Plzen hold a 1-0 aggregate advantage from last week’s first leg in the Doosan Arena and Hearts required a passionate but disciplined display if they are to overturn it and go through. Head coach Steven Naismith’s team selection will therefore be crucial and is already sparking much debate. Much depends on Lawrence Shankland’s availability with Liam Boyce poised to step in if needed.