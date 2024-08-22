After defeats at Dundee and Falkirk, Hearts need a reaction on Thursday when they meet Viktoria Plzen in Czechia. The manner of both losses left all concerned with the Tynecastle club unhappy and they now travel abroad seeking a result in the Europa League play-off first leg.

Frankie Kent’s return from injury is encouraging news for head coach Steven Naismith. He indicated after Saturday’s loss at Falkirk that extensive squad rotation might need to be reduced in order to prioritise results. He is expected to name a strong team to take on Plzen in the Doosan Arena, although there may be a change in formation.