Hearts tease Hibs over Serie A green kit ban

Hearts have suggested the SPFL consider a decision made by Serie A. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Italian top-flight announced that green kits will be banned in the league from season 2022/23.

According to Football Italia, the decision was taken following concerns from TV companies that teams wearing green are too similar to the pitch and blend in.

Hearts made the SPFL aware of the news on Twitter, suggesting that the league body follow suit. Such a move would, of course, impact city rivals Hibs.