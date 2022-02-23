Hearts teenager Finlay Pollock wanted by League One club

League One club East Fife are one of several parties interested in the 17-year-old, who has not played for the Tynecastle first team since last July.

The East Fife manager Stevie Crawford is keen to bring Pollock to Bayview before the lower-division loan window closes at the end of the month.

Pollock’s energy and attacking instincts in the middle of the park could help the Fifers in their quest to avoid relegation. They are currently bottom of League One, six points adrift of second-bottom Peterhead with ten games left to play.

Finlay Pollock could leave Hearts on loan.

Hearts are keen to arrange a suitable loan to help the player’s development. He has played regularly for the Edinburgh club’s under-18 side this term and could be involved in Thursday evening’s Scottish FA Youth Cup semi-final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Tynecastle.

Thereafter, he may find himself making a temporary move to augment his experience. Injuries hindered his progress earlier this season but he is now fit and looking to play regularly between now and the summer.

Pollock is a graduate of the Riccarton youth academy who made his senior debut at home against Inverness in the second last game of last season.

He then signed his first professional contract last summer after Hearts gained promotion from the Championship to the Premiership. His first senior goal came against Stirling Albion in the Premier Sports Cup last July.

