Hearts teenager named in Scotland squad with Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool and Napoli players to face Greece
Scotland coach Steve Clarke today named a 23-man squad for next week’s Nations League play-off against Greece. He called up two players from Hearts, plus others from Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Napoli and other major clubs. The headline new faces in the group are both teenagers - Hearts forward James Wilson and Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller, who are both 18.
Goalkeeper Craig Gordon is in the squad but there is no place for his Hearts colleague Lawrence Shankland. Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney is back in after recovering from injury, and Aberdeen loanee Kevin Nisbet is also reinstated alongside the Torino forward Ché Adams. Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson is recalled for the first time since spending seven months sidelined last year due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Norwich City keeper Angus Gunn is not included due to a hamstring issue.
Scotland take on Greece in the hostile Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus next Thursday, 20 March, in the play-off first leg. The second leg comes at Hampden Park three days later, with the aggregate winner taking a place in League A of the 2026/27 Nations League. The loser will play in League B.
Wilson and Miller have both been in exceptional form at club level this season, although their promotion to the senior squad was not expected right at this moment. Wilson has been fast-tracked from the Scotland Under-19 squad having not won an Under-21 cap yet. With six goals in 24 Hearts appearances this term, he is considered one for the future.
Motherwell teenager is the hottest prospect in the Scottish Premiership as he steps up at Hampden Park
Miller is the hottest young prospect in the Scottish Premiership right now, with 30 appearances and four goals for Motherwell so far this term. His campaign was interrupted when he suffered a hairline ankle fracture in December, but he quickly resumed an influential role in the midfield at Fir Park after only six weeks out. He steps up to senior international football after five appearances for Scotland Under-21s.
Gordon explained the importance of the Greece tie after Scotland recovered from a difficult start in their Nations League section to earn a play-off place. “These are big games, huge games, trying to stay in Group A, which would be a fantastic achievement,” he said, speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News. “It was brilliant to get there, firstly. Then, latterly, to get the points to get ourselves into the play-off to stay there was a fantastic achievement from where we were.
“We put in some really good performances and maybe didn't get the results that the performances quite deserved. We did get that towards the end of the campaign. That has given us this opportunity now, a two-legged game against Greece, to try and stay there. So, it's one for us to go and have a go and see if we can win that and stay in Group A.”
SCOTLAND SQUAD IN FULL:
GOALKEEPERS
Craig Gordon Heart of Midlothian
Liam Kelly Rangers
Cieran Slicker Ipswich Town
DEFENDERS
Grant Hanley Birmingham City
Jack Hendry Al-Ettifaq
Max Johnston Sturm Graz
Scott McKenna UD Las Palmas
Ryan Porteous Preston North End (on loan from Watford)
Anthony Ralston Celtic
Andy Robertson Liverpool
John Souttar Rangers
Kieran Tierney Arsenal
MIDFIELDERS
Ryan Christie AFC Bournemouth
Lewis Ferguson Bologna
Billy Gilmour SSC Napoli
John McGinn Aston Villa
Kenny McLean Norwich City
Scott McTominay SSC Napoli
Lennon Miller Motherwell
FORWARDS
Ché Adams Torino
Tommy Conway Middlesbrough
Kevin Nisbet Aberdeen (on loan from Millwall)
James Wilson Heart of Midlothian