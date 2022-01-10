Hearts teenager Ryan Schiavone returns to club from Dumbarton

Teenage striker Ryan Schiavone has returned to Hearts from Dumbarton following the expiry of his loan spell with the League 1 club.

By Phil Johnson
Monday, 10th January 2022, 1:48 pm
Ryan Schiavone scored one goal in 18 appearances for Dumbarton

The 18-year-old joined Dumbarton at the start of the season and went on to play 18 games for the Sons shirt, scoring one goal in a Scottish Cup tie against Sauchie in November.

Dumbarton said in a statement: “All at Dumbarton FC thank Ryan for his efforts while on loan to us, and wish him every success in the future.”

Schiavone signed a two-year contract extension with Hearts earlier this year after earning his first pro contract back in 2019.

The forward, who can play as a striker or as an attacking midfielder, joined from Crossford Sports BC at under-13 level and was a regular in the Hearts under 18 side last season..

He has represented the Scotland under-16 side and just 10 days after signing his first pro deal.

