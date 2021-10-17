Hearts: The limbs, the ‘lock-in’, the sing-song - the best fan photos and videos from the 1-1 draw with Rangers
Hearts fans waited and waited until it arrived in the 90th minute.
Sneaking in at the back post was Craig Halkett to take advantage of an error from Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor as he rescued a point for Robbie Neilson’s men having been trailing to John Lundstram’s opener.
As soon as the centre-back’s header hit the back of the net he was off, off to see the pocket of nearly thousand Hearts fans between the Broomloan and Sandy Jardine stands. They were cavorting in ecstasy, lapping up that rarest of moments, a late, crucial goal at one of the Old Firm.
Halkett’s goal ensured the team finished the weekend still a point behind the Scottish champions and league leaders, maintaining the Tynecastle Park side’s unbeaten start to the league campaign following promotion from the second tier.
Hearts fans have spent plenty of the weekend since the full-time whistle went enjoying every bit of the Saturday afternoon and result.
The best of Hearts fans at Ibrox
