Hearts: The limbs, the ‘lock-in’, the sing-song - the best fan photos and videos from the 1-1 draw with Rangers

Hearts fans on a previous visit to Ibrox. (Photo by Bill Murray / SNS Group)

Sneaking in at the back post was Craig Halkett to take advantage of an error from Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor as he rescued a point for Robbie Neilson’s men having been trailing to John Lundstram’s opener.

As soon as the centre-back’s header hit the back of the net he was off, off to see the pocket of nearly thousand Hearts fans between the Broomloan and Sandy Jardine stands. They were cavorting in ecstasy, lapping up that rarest of moments, a late, crucial goal at one of the Old Firm.

Halkett’s goal ensured the team finished the weekend still a point behind the Scottish champions and league leaders, maintaining the Tynecastle Park side’s unbeaten start to the league campaign following promotion from the second tier.