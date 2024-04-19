Hearts fans are continuing to buy up tickets for Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden Park. The Edinburgh club were allocated 21,000 seats for the tie and have now sold 19,000. Further uptake is expected as kick-off approaches with Tynecastle officials eager to have as many supporters in attendance as possible.

The Scottish Football Association agreed a 50-50 split of tickets between Hearts and Rangers for the match on the condition that the cost of any unsold seats would be covered. The Ibrox club have sold out their allocation while their Gorgie counterparts are still selling briefs at a steady rate to supporters with at least five loyalty points. They had sold 17,500 earlier in the week but that figure has now reached the 19,000 mark.

In a remarkable show of generosity, Hearts fans have also donated more than £27,000 to enable other supporters and families who normally would not get such an opportunity to attend the tie. The money has been generated through the club’s charity, Big Hearts, who stopped taking donations at 8pm on Thursday. In total, more than 1,200 Tynecastle supporters contributed to the cause, which will see tickets, transport and food paid for the recipients.

Those who cannot attend will be able to watch the match on television via a Premier Sports subscription. The game kicks off at 3pm on Sunday and will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1. The other semi-final takes place on Saturday between Aberdeen and Celtic, kicking off at 12.30pm. It will be screened live on BBC One Scotland as well as Premier Sports.