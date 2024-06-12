SNS Group

A better Premiership will ensue if the Edinburgh clubs, Aberdeen and Dundee United are strong, says Gary Mackay

Hearts B team coach Liam Fox has rejected an approach from Hibs offering him an assistant coach’s role at Easter Road. Tynecastle legend Gary Mackay believes the decision is an enormous plus for all connected with the maroon half of Edinburgh.

Hibs wanted Fox as second in command behind their new head coach David Gray, but the 40-year-old politely declined their advances to remain at Riccarton. He returned to the club he supported since childhood last summer to take charge of the B team after spells as an assistant at Aberdeen and manager at Dundee United.

Mackay, Hearts’ record appearance holder, believes other clubs will also be showing interest in Fox due to his excellent coaching reputation. He guided the Hearts B team to second place in last season’s Lowland League and intends to continue working at that level for now.

“It's great from a Hearts perspective that Liam Fox is staying,” said Mackay. “That's not me trying to goad Hibs supporters, it's just solely for Hearts. I spoke to Davie Bowman going back four or five years ago and he raved about Liam as a young coach. He's since had a spell as Dundee United manager and coaches often have a spell on gardening leave when they leave a club. Liam was quickly asked to be Barry Robson's assistant so all credit to him that he has held these positions.

“Hibs identified him as someone they felt would enhance their new set-up and that's a huge compliment to Liam. It's great Hearts have him but long-term, when you are getting approached for assistant manager roles, I just hope the B team sustains him. Will that be enough for him after being a manager and an assistant, and now having been offered the Hibs assistant job?”

Hibs were prepared to cross Edinburgh’s footballing divide to bring a well-known Hearts man to Leith, and Mackay praised their approach. “All credit to Hibs. They weren't worried about the kind of pettiness that I've maybe shown in my life and others have shown towards each other's clubs,” he said. “They felt Liam would be the right guy for that job and he has turned it down. I hope Hibs find somebody now who will enhance them and help David Gray going forward because I think a better Hibs will make a better Hearts.

“That's coming from life experiences. I didn't want that as I was growing up, I didn't want it as a player, but as you get older you do realise it would be better if we had two clubs at a level. As long as Hearts are always at a wee higher level.”

Mackay hopes Hearts can persuade Fox to spurn future advances from other suitors. He expects teams to make moves for Fox again in the not-too-distant future. He is also keen to see Hibs and Aberdeen improve next season after finishing in the Premiership’s bottom six - said Hearts can benefit if that happens. The Tynecastle side came third and secured guaranteed European league-stage football for next season whilst their rivals languished further down the table.

“I do hope Hibs get the right person now and they can kick on,” said Mackay. “All I hear is positive things about David Gray and I know Liam Craig is a good lad. It would be nice if the two Edinburgh clubs were pushing each other next year more than they have over the past few years. You want Aberdeen to be stronger, Dundee United are coming back up as well, so all that can make the league more competitive towards the Old Firm.

“As for Liam, he has been a No.1 at Dundee United, then he went to Aberdeen as a No.2 and then came back to Hearts. Having been the worst manager in Airdrie's history, I know that the longevity of a coach or manager is based on results and performances. Liam getting those opportunities in quick succession shows how highly regarded he was.

“If you are highly regarded by your local rivals, how many other suitors will there be for him? From Hearts' perspective, how can we embrace the qualities that he surely has? As a player, my biggest buzz was at Hearts playing at Tynecastle under the lights. That was never replicated at Airdrie, no disrespect to them. It must be a similar thing for Liam having been a top-flight manager and now taking the B team.

“It's a massive part in the building of a football club, no question, but it's not the same as getting on a team bus at 11 o'clock on a Saturday to head through to Glasgow for a pre-match meal before you play the Old Firm. It's not the same as going to the Balmoral Hotel before you go down to play Hibs at Easter Road. Going to East Kilbride on a wet Friday night, you must get a buzz as a coach but I imagine the buzz of being an assistant or a manager in the Premiership would be bigger.

“It's one we probably have to keep an eye on going forward. If your local rivals are assessing your B team coach and think he is capable of being their assistant manager, other people will probably be making similar observations. I'm sure it wouldn't have been an easy decision for Liam but I'm delighted for Hearts.”