Hearts to host Sunderland in Tynecastle friendly in front of 2,000
Hearts will face Sunderland in a friendly at Tynecastle Park on Saturday.
The club have confirmed 2,000 season-ticket holders will be able to attend with ticket arrangements to be announced on Tuesday.
Robbie Neilson's men have the weekend off from the Premier Sports Cup.
Sunderland currently in League One, are managed by former Hearts midfielder Lee Johnson, while former left-back Jamie McAllister is part of his coaching staff.
"This will be another good test for us ahead of our league opener against Celtic in a few weeks' time,” Neilson told the club’s website.
"Sunderland are big club down in England with some talented players so it'll be a great run out for our squad.
"It's also another chance for our players to familiarise themselves with the Tynecastle crowd as some of them have yet to experience it, so I hope we can get as many Hearts fans through the turnstiles as possible."
Fans can also watch the game on Hearts TV.