Hearts to make decision on Finlay Pollock ahead of January transfer window

Hearts teenager Finlay Pollock is playing under-18 football right now.

Manager Robbie Neilson and sporting direcor Joe Savage will discuss whether to loan him out for more first-team experience or keep him training with the first-team squad.

At the moment, Neilson said he is more inclined towards letting the 17-year-old continue his development at Riccarton. Pollock recently recovered from a minor injury and has been playing for Hearts Under-18s.

“We haven’t decided on that one yet. At this moment in time, I would probably keep Finlay in with us,” Neilson told the Evening News. “He has just come back from an injury so he is playing all the under-18 games to get him some game time because we don't have any reserve league.

“He has played in bounce games with us so I think we will probably keep him with us. That way he is with the first-team squad week in and week out.”

Pollock featured in all four of Hearts’ Premier Sports Cup group games during July but, partly due to injuries, has not managed any first-team league appearances so far this season.

He made his senior debut at the age of 16 in April when by coming on as a substitute against Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Tynecastle Park.

He also featured the following week against Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park as Hearts completed a truncated campaign by winning the Scottish Championship title and promotion back to the Premiership.