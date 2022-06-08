Hearts to play pre-season match in Spain

Manager Robbie Neilson and his coaching staff have organised a week-long stay near Marbella from Friday, June 24, until Friday, July 1, to ready the squad for season 2022/23.

A friendly against Europa FC, runners-up in last season’s Gibraltar National League, will take place on Thursday, June 30, prior to the team’s return to Edinburgh.

The Hearts players report to Riccaton for the start of pre-season later this month and have been advised to expect a rigorous workout overseas.

“It will be good to get the squad away and spend some time together,” Neilson told the club’s official website. “Make no mistake, it will be a tough week for them. We’ll have double sessions every day as well as daily gym sessions.

“The aim is obviously to get everyone as fit as possible for what is going to be a massive season ahead, so this is where the hard work really starts.”

Further friendlies have been scheduled for next month – a trip to East Fife on Tuesday, July 5, and then a journey south to play Preston North End on Wednesday, July 20.

Other matches are also being organised to ensure Hearts are properly ready for the cinch Premiership starting on the weekend on July 30/31.

