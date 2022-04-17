Hearts to play Rangers in Scottish Cup final

Stephen Kingsley celebrates scoring what would prove to be the winning goal for Hearts against Hibs in Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final. Picture: SNS

The Ibrox side defeated rivals Celtic on Sunday afternoon thanks to an own goal from Carl Starfelt in extra-time after substitute Scott Arfield levelled Greg Taylor’s opener.

It was a mammoth performance from Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side who played 120 minutes in their Europa League quarter-final victory over Braga on Thursday.

Hearts booked their place in the showpiece encounter thanks to a 2-1 win over Capital neighbours Hibs on Saturday afternoon as Robbie Neilson’s side rode an early two-goal charge from Ellis Simms and Stephen Kingsley to victory. Chris Cadden pulled a goal back for the Hibees, who were reduced to ten men when Joe Newell was sent off in the second half.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts and Rangers last met in the final of the Scottish Cup when Jim Jefferies’ team won 2-1 in the 1998 final at Celtic Park.

Message from the editor