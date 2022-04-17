Hearts to play Rangers in Scottish Cup final
Hearts will play Rangers in the final of the Scottish Cup on May 21.
The Ibrox side defeated rivals Celtic on Sunday afternoon thanks to an own goal from Carl Starfelt in extra-time after substitute Scott Arfield levelled Greg Taylor’s opener.
It was a mammoth performance from Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side who played 120 minutes in their Europa League quarter-final victory over Braga on Thursday.
Hearts booked their place in the showpiece encounter thanks to a 2-1 win over Capital neighbours Hibs on Saturday afternoon as Robbie Neilson’s side rode an early two-goal charge from Ellis Simms and Stephen Kingsley to victory. Chris Cadden pulled a goal back for the Hibees, who were reduced to ten men when Joe Newell was sent off in the second half.
Hearts and Rangers last met in the final of the Scottish Cup when Jim Jefferies’ team won 2-1 in the 1998 final at Celtic Park.