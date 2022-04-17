Hearts to play Rangers in Scottish Cup final

Hearts will play Rangers in the final of the Scottish Cup on May 21.

By Craig Fowler
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 4:42 pm
Updated Sunday, 17th April 2022, 4:42 pm
Stephen Kingsley celebrates scoring what would prove to be the winning goal for Hearts against Hibs in Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final. Picture: SNS

The Ibrox side defeated rivals Celtic on Sunday afternoon thanks to an own goal from Carl Starfelt in extra-time after substitute Scott Arfield levelled Greg Taylor’s opener.

It was a mammoth performance from Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side who played 120 minutes in their Europa League quarter-final victory over Braga on Thursday.

Hearts booked their place in the showpiece encounter thanks to a 2-1 win over Capital neighbours Hibs on Saturday afternoon as Robbie Neilson’s side rode an early two-goal charge from Ellis Simms and Stephen Kingsley to victory. Chris Cadden pulled a goal back for the Hibees, who were reduced to ten men when Joe Newell was sent off in the second half.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Hearts and Rangers last met in the final of the Scottish Cup when Jim Jefferies’ team won 2-1 in the 1998 final at Celtic Park.

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

CelticIbroxRangersRobbie Neilson