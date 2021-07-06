Hearts-trained goalkeeper makes Championship move to Morton
Jack Hamilton has signed for cinch SPFL Championship side Greenock Morton ahead of this weekend’s competitive kick-off.
The goalkeeper, who came through the Riccarton ranks as a youth and has been capped at Scotland youth level through to under-21, penned a one-year deal at Cappielow ahead of the side’s final friendly with Cumbernauld Colts on Tuesday night.
Since leaving Hearts three years ago 27-year-old Hamilton has been with Dundee and played 46 times – two shy of his total with the Jambos between signing as a youngster in 2009 and graduating to the first team amid several loan spells at Stenhousemuir, Forfar and East Fife.
After being called up to the Scotland squad in May 2016 – alongside current Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley – he became the Tynecastle number one for the fifth-placed finish under Robbie Neilson and Ian Cathro the following season, but did not feature for Gordon Strachan’s national side in the friendlies against Italy or France.