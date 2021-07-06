Hearts-trained goalkeeper makes Championship move to Morton

Jack Hamilton was called up to Scotland in 2016. (Picture: SNS)

The goalkeeper, who came through the Riccarton ranks as a youth and has been capped at Scotland youth level through to under-21, penned a one-year deal at Cappielow ahead of the side’s final friendly with Cumbernauld Colts on Tuesday night.

Since leaving Hearts three years ago 27-year-old Hamilton has been with Dundee and played 46 times – two shy of his total with the Jambos between signing as a youngster in 2009 and graduating to the first team amid several loan spells at Stenhousemuir, Forfar and East Fife.

After being called up to the Scotland squad in May 2016 – alongside current Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley – he became the Tynecastle number one for the fifth-placed finish under Robbie Neilson and Ian Cathro the following season, but did not feature for Gordon Strachan’s national side in the friendlies against Italy or France.