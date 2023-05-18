News you can trust since 1873
Hearts training gallery as club hierarchy check in, youngsters join in and injured stars take part

Hearts players go through paces as they prepare for European fight with Aberdeen and Hibs

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 18th May 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 16:10 BST

Members of the Hearts hierarchy could be spotted checking in at training today as Steven Naismith and Gordon Forrest put the players went through their paces ahead of Saturday’s crunch clash with Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park.

Hearts youngsters joined in with the first-team and stars who have been injured for most of the season were on the grass with a ball. Here is our training gallery.

Steven Naismith speaks to and non executive director Donald Cumming during a training at the Oriam

1. Director visit

Steven Naismith speaks to and non executive director Donald Cumming during a training at the Oriam Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Andy Halliday and Macaulay Tait

2. Old and young

Andy Halliday and Macaulay Tait Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Macaulay Tait

3. Man marked

Macaulay Tait Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Gus Stevenson training with the first team

4. Young gun

Gus Stevenson training with the first team Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

