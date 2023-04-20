Hearts training gallery as senior duo make up and youngsters are included

Hearts players have been going through their paces at Oriam ahead of Saturday’s match against bottom-of-the-table Ross County at Tynecastle Park – the final game before the Scottish Premiership splits into a top and bottom six.

Youngsters could be spotted joining in with the first-team and two seniors players can also be seen pretending to square up to each other in what seemed like a bit of harmless fun. Two players who have been out with long-term injuries were also out on the grass building up their fitness.

Interim manager Steven Naismith has called on his team to be more aggressive than they were against Hibs and play on the front foot against a struggling County team who are fighting fore survival.

“We needed a result last week and we need one again this week,” he told the media ahead of the game. “It’s hard because what we’re seeing on the training pitch, in meetings, how responsive the players have been with their feedback. But that doesn’t get you success.

“What gets you success is playing on a Saturday, playing with freedom and enjoyment – and that’s what gets you results. That’s what we need every Saturday between now and the end of the season.”

He added: “We need to carry an attacking threat. Growing up playing against Hearts teams, you always knew about the dangers they would present. It was always tough to play against Hearts and we need to get to that point.

“They’ve got an experienced manager, a squad that have played together for a while. I know they’re fighting for their lives at the bottom of the league but they’re not a bad team. They have players that understand their roles and carry a threat.”

