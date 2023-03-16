News you can trust since 1873
Hearts training gallery: Key men back from injury preparing for Aberdeen clash as long-term absentee and youngster are spotted

It was a cold morning at the Oriam as the Hearts players went through their paces in preparation for Saturday’s Premiership clash away to Aberdeen.

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:47 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 15:22 GMT

Key players who have missed the recent games against Celtic could be spotted during media access, with one long-term absentee also on the grass and continuing to build towards full fitness. A young B team player also joined in with the first team players ahead of the trip to Pittodrie. Here is today’s training gallery.

Lawrence Shankland

1. Lawrence Shankland

Lawrence Shankland Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Stephen Humphrys

2. Stephen Humphrys

Stephen Humphrys Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Robert Snodgrass

3. Robert Snodgrass

Robert Snodgrass Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

