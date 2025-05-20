Alexandros Kyziridis, Islam Chesnokov and Elton Kabangu could all sign on at Tynecastle

Hearts are in the process of finalising transfer deals for two players with possibly a third to follow. Derek McInnes took charge as head coach at Tynecastle Park yesterday, and club officials are working to complete key signings ahead of next season.

The Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis and Kazakhstan internationalist Islam Chesnokov are both in the final stages of negotiations. Kyziridis has already visited Edinburgh and his move from the Slovakian club Zemplín Michalovce is close. He is out of contract this summer and Tynecastle officials made an approach hoping to bring him to Scotland. The 24-year-old is comfortable on the left flank but can also operate on the right or through the middle.

Hearts also held detailed talks with Chesnokov with a view to a pre-contract deal. The finer details of his transfer from Tobol Kostanay are still being discussed. Hearts want to avoid him arriving once his Tobol contract expires in October as he could not be registered with the Scottish Football Association until the January window opened. The prospect of a quick summer deal is still alive.

Belgian striker Elton Kabangu’s loan move from Union Saint-Gilloise is set to be made permanent. Hearts are to pay a fee in the region of £250,000 to Union, with Kabangu expected to sign a three-year contract to continue his career in maroon. He arrived on loan in January in an agreement which included the option of a permanent transfer.

Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink already has a pre-contract deal in place to move to Tynecastle for season 2025/26. Hearts also intend to strengthen their midfield and have identified a number of potential targets in that position. McInnes will assess and alter the rest of the squad as he sees fit over the coming weeks, with several departures expected. Hearts confirmed that winger Barrie McKay and midfielder Jorge Grant would leave at the end of the season with their contracts expiring. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon and captain Lawrence Shankland have been offered new deals.

The Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay spoke exclusively to the Edinburgh News to explain transfer issues as things stand. “Some of it does depend on who goes out and Derek shares this view: The squad is a bit bloated at the moment. It’s a bit too big,” admitted McKinlay. “We have some players out of contract but not that many. Others who are more on the periphery, you would like to move on.

“We are already close to announcing some other signings. It’s always a risk in football when you bring people in before others go out. That’s always quite nervy from a board perspective. We are comfortable with the direction we are heading in. Hopefully, by the time the window is closing, we will have the squad size we want and the quality of player that we want.”

Asked specifically about Kyziridis and Chesnokov, McKinlay replied: “We are hoping to say something very soon on that. That will be exciting. I think everyone knows that one of Derek’s preferred styles is to have good wingers. Those two are both wide players. We hope to say something quite positive very soon on at least one of those players.”

He also elaborated on Kabangu’s situation. “Kabangu is a slightly different one. The situation is an option and we believe we will be able to say something positive very soon on that. There are just a couple of things we need to iron out but I don’t see any issues on that one.”

Borchgrevink is leaving the Norwegian club Valerenga and will report to Riccarton for pre-season training next month. “Yes, we have already got him and there are others we have been speaking to,” said McKinlay. “Those details have been shared with Derek and he is excited about some of them as well. So there are a few more already in the pipeline.

“It’s fairly obvious where we need to strengthen. Some of it will depend on getting players out. Some of it might be players we sell because we receive good offers, others it might be just that we don’t feel they are part of the squad going forward. Sometimes that is easier said than done.”

