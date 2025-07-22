Hearts transfer done as six-figure signing completes his move to Tynecastle

Sabah Kerjota’s switch to Edinburgh from Italy is finalised

Hearts have completed their seventh summer signing with the capture of Albanian winger Sabah Kerjota. The 23-year-old has signed a three-year contract after a fee in the region of £120,000 was agreed with his club in Italy, US Sambenedettese. He will now compete for the right-wing position in Derek McInnes’ squad at Tynecastle Park.

Kerjota will not go immediately into Hearts’ playing squad. He needs to work on fitness having missed pre-season training whilst his transfer was finalised. He will work at Riccarton in an effort to get up to speed but may not be ready for competitive action until next month. He is one of two transfer deals Tynecastle officials have been working on, with the Burkinabe international forward Pierre Landry Kabore close to completing his move from the Estonian club JK Narva Trans.

Kerjota enjoyed 71 goal involvements in the last three seasons in the lower divisions of Italian football. After emerging from the youth system at Vllaznia Shkoder in Albanian, he joined Italian Serie D side Vigor Senigallia in 2022 and managed nine goals and 13 assists. After 10 goals and 16 assists the following year, he joined Sambenedettese.

Another 10 goals and 13 assists from Kerjota inspired Sambenedettese to the league title and promotion to Serie C, but the player has now chosen to further his career in Scotland. “I’m pleased that we’ve been able to bring Sabah in to give us more options on the wings,” the Hearts head coach Derek McInnes told the club website.

“He’s had a really productive few seasons in Italy and although Scottish football will be a new experience for him, we’ve seen attributes that we feel can make him a success here. Sabah will need to do a bit of fitness work to bring him up to speed but I’m looking forward to seeing him on the pitch once he’s ready.”

More Hearts transfer deals to come before the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership starts

Kerjota arrived in Edinburgh earlier this month along with Kabore but both had to wait for immigration paperwork and visas to be processed. The two players had to meet different criteria as Kerjota is a European but Kabore an African. Hearts are hopeful Kabore’s papers will be through within the next few days to enable him to begin his Tynecastle career in earnest.

Having been playing in the Estonian Meistriliiga, which runs from March till November, 24-year-old Kabore is fit and ready to play for Hearts once the transfer is confirmed. He will not need the same level of fitness work as Kerjota due to competitive action with Narva Trans, for whom he scored 22 goals in 20 league and cup appearances this season.

Kabore holds two senior caps for Burkina Faso and can play on the right or left flank. However, many of his goals in Estonia were scored from a striker’s role and Hearts are likely to use him out wide and through the middle at different times.