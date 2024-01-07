Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda is on Hearts' radar as a prospective signing for next season. Tynecastle officials are interested in the 25-year-old, who is out of contract in the Highlands this summer. They are looking at a pre-contract deal ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Dhanda has interest from a number of clubs in Scotland and England having entered the final six months of his deal with County. He is expected to leave at the end of the season either way, but the Dingwall side want him to stay until then to help them fight relegation from the Premiership. The possibility of him moving during this month's transfer window looks slim as things stand.

Hearts believe his creativity and attacking threat would be a useful addition to their squad. They are looking more towards a pre-contract agreement, but if Dhanda became available this month then that could change. He is one of County's most influential players since arriving from Swansea City in summer 2022 and scored a sublime free-kick against Hearts in last month's 2-2 draw at Tynecastle.

The Edinburgh club are seeking to sign a right-back before the end of the month and are exploring a number of different options in that position. With Nathaniel Atkinson on international duty with Australia at the Asian Cup, and on-loan Odel Offiah back at parent club Brighton, Hearts need reinforcements in that department.