Hearts transfer is giving new signing Cammy Devlin goosebumps

Cameron Devlin. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

The midfielder is raring to go after agreeing a deal to join Robbie Neilson’s side and took time out from his journey around the world to update Jambos on his progress and send a message to the fans ahead of his switch from Newcastle Jets.

And Devlin, who has been keeping up to date with the SPFL Premiership on TV Down Under, said he is planning many successes with the club once he arrives in Scotland.

In his video message shared by Hearts’ social media team, Devlin said: I can't wait to get started and have some fun.”

The 23-year-old added: “I'm on my way over to Edinburgh at the moment. We are so close I just can't wait to step out onto the field in front of all you amazing fans.

“I have been watching on TV and a noise you guys make is amazing and to know I am going to be on the field soon is giving me goosebumps just thinking about it.

“I'm so excited, I can't wait to join such a massive club with such a rich history and I can't wait to meet everyone at the club and you special fans. I am counting down the days until my debut and can't wait for many successes at the club.”

Devlin spent the summer representing his country at the Tokyo Olympics, playing once in a defeat to Egypt as Australia’s under-23s finished bottom of their group including Spain, Argentina and the north African country.

Cameron Devlin. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)