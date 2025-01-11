Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A round-up of the latest transfer news with Hearts flavourings.

Transfer season is afoot and Hearts have been active in the market when it comes to moving talent in.

Elton Kabangu’s work permit is in and with the red tap cut, he’s free to play from this weekend’s Premiership match with Aberdeen. Jamie McCart meanwhile has arrived to bolster the defence after time at Rotherham United.

There’s interest in Hearts players too with Liam Boyce edging towards a move to Derry City. There’s interest in Aussie pair Cammy Devlin and Kye Rowles with a busy month shaping up around Tynecastle.

So what’s some of the latest? Here are some transfer notes with maroon flavouring ahead of the trip to Pittodrie.

Sandilands loan explained

Emerging talent Callum Sandilands moved to Montrose in League One earlier this window. He has been involved in and around the first team at Tynecastle but now moves to Links Park for first team experience. Speaking to club media, the midfielder said of the move: “I’ve been at Hearts for three-and-a-half years but it’s time I needed to get out on loan, senior men’s football.

“I can feel the difference straight away. Last few years I’ve played in the Lowland League with the B team, trying to push on with the first team. I’ve been training with them, getting some bench appearances. That time in the Lowland League has helped the step but it’s needed to move on and trying to get men’s football under my belt for pre-season next season, moving on.”

Haring impresses

Peter Haring has left Wolfsberger impressed amid his loan spell at the club. The midfielder departed Hearts last summer after proving a loyal servant and impressive player during six years in maroon. He has been a free agent since but his new club hunt has taken him home to Austria with Wolfsberfer, who have liked what they have witnessed so far.

Assistant manager Manfred Nastl said of his chances of a deal after Haring provided an assist in a friendly during their Spanish training camp: “He did really well. If anything happens in terms of transfers, we know what he can do - although we are looking for an eight rather than a pure six, which is what Haring is.”

New deal urged

Former Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart has urged the club to hand Craig Gordon a new deal. The goalkeeper is 42 and out of contract in the summer, remaining the club’s number one this season ahead of Zander Clark. He told Premier Sports: “I wouldn’t even hesitate. His reflexes and reactions have not diminished. Cross balls and kicking have never been Craig’s strength. They’ve never been part of his game that you’ve went ‘oh he’s brilliant at cross balls and great with the ball at his feet.’

“And by the way, I wouldn’t even be looking at things in the last sort of six months and saying that he’s had numerous howlers in terms of cross balls and the ball at his feet. He got so much criticism after Ross County for the 99th-minute goal. But see that ball into the box? I don’t think you can have a terrible go at him. He doesn’t know. He’s got a defender a foot in front of him.

“If you’re someone that’s assessing the situation and knows the game, you’re not getting aught up in the emotion of ‘we’ve just lost a 99th-minute goal, that’s his fault, I’m not giving him a new deal. You’re looking at the fundamentals and you go ‘actually, he’s not really done anything wrong there. His reactions and and reflexes have not diminished at all. Unequivocally, he’s getting a new deal.”