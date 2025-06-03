New signings in Edinburgh are set to continue throughout the summer window

Hearts have offered the Australian international winger Daniel Arzani a move to Scotland as he prepares to leave Melbourne Victory. Having already agreed to sign the Greek wide player Alexandros Kyziridis, and with a deal for Kazakhstani Islam Chesnokov in prospect, the Edinburgh club are hoping to tempt a third winger to Tynecastle Park this summer.

Arzani, 26, is out of contract at Victory and preparing to head for pastures new. Hearts are one of several clubs interested and put their proposal forward offering the player a chance to return to Europe. He previously spent four years as a player at Manchester City between 2018 and 2022, and was loaned to Celtic for the first two seasons. He also featured on loan Dutch side Utrecht, AGF in Denmark and Belgian club Lommel SK.

Injury prevented Arzani making any impact during his time in Glasgow but he now has the chance to return to British football. The player is currently weighing up his future after the best season of his career in Australia. He helped Victory reach the A-League series final, where they lost to another of his former clubs, rivals Melbourne City. Arzani ended the campaign as statistically the top-rated Australian attacking midfielder in the league.

He holds nine caps for Australia with one goal to his name and is currently with his national team as they prepare for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia. There is interest from other clubs in Europe, Asia and Australia in the player, who is understood to be intrigued by another chance in the United Kingdom.

Hearts would like Arzani to sign a long-term contract to join their reshaped squad under new head coach Derek McInnes. Since arriving at Tynecastle from Kilmarnock last month, McInnes has made clear his desire to set up a team featuring wingers. Kyziridis has signed a pre-contract agreement, a transfer deal for Chesnokov is still in negotiations, whilst Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink and Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee have also committed their futures to Hearts.

Arzani is a wide player with skill and pace among his best attributes. He is right footed and favours the right flank but is also effective on the left. He has occasionally played in a No.10 position behind a striker, but Hearts see him as a winger who would stretch the game down the touchline. In 64 games for Melbourne Victory over the last two years, Arzani has scored seven goals and claimed 14 assists.

More to follow....