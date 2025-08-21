Hearts transfer moves: Right-back, goalkeeper, Islam Chesnokov and deadline deals

2 . FULL-BACK

Right-back is a problem area. New signing Christian Borchgrevink is out injured for several weeks. Youngster Adam Forrester was recalled from a loan at St Johnstone but has barely played under McInnes and didn't feature last weekend at St Mirren. Hearts need a new right-back and, although there are no moves in the pipeline, they could sign one if they manage to move players out before the window shuts. Left-back is covered with Harry Milne and Stephen Kingsley. | SNS Group