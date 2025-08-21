Hearts transfer moves: Right-back, goalkeeper, Islam Chesnokov and deadline deals

Eleven days of the summer transfer window remain and Hearts’ business is not yet finished. Nine new signings checked into Tynecastle Park since the end of last season and more will follow before the deadline at 7pm on Monday, 1 September.
Head coach Derek McInnes is already operating with an enlarged first-team squad due to all the arrivals but there are still areas he wants to strengthen. Moving players out is also high on the agenda. Below is a position-by-position account of what to expect from Hearts before the window shuts:
1. GOALKEEPER
This is the club's top priority right now. Craig Gordon and Ryan Fulton are injured and won't be fit for weeks. Zander Clark's start to the season has been unconvincing so Hearts intend to sign a new keeper to compete for the No.1 position. Harry Stone is back-up but Hearts would like to loan him out. Injuries have prevented them doing so. Liam McFarlane, 20, was loaned to Alloa. | SNS Group
2. FULL-BACK
Right-back is a problem area. New signing Christian Borchgrevink is out injured for several weeks. Youngster Adam Forrester was recalled from a loan at St Johnstone but has barely played under McInnes and didn't feature last weekend at St Mirren. Hearts need a new right-back and, although there are no moves in the pipeline, they could sign one if they manage to move players out before the window shuts. Left-back is covered with Harry Milne and Stephen Kingsley. | SNS Group
3. CENTRE-BACK
Jamie McCart's ankle injury in pre-season was a blow but he could return later next month if all goes to plan. There is plenty competition with Craig Halkett, Stuart Findlay, Frankie Kent and Michael Steinwender all playing. Left-backs Kingsley and Milne can also fill in at centre-back, as can midfielder Oisin McEntee. No more signings likely in this department. | SNS Group
4. MIDFIELD
Hearts have eight players for central midfield so, again, don't expect much activity here unless somebody is sold on. McEntee, Cammy Devlin, Beni Baningime, Calem Nieuwenhof, Blair Spittal, Tomas Magnusson, Sander Kartum and Finlay Pollock are the first-team midfielders. Plenty options. | SNS Group