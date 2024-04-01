Blair Spittal is one of the stars coming to Hearts this summer.

Beni Baningime has revealed the changing room buzz at Hearts that has been created by pre-contract talk.

Head coach Steven Naismith has moved quickly to get some of his squad in order ahead of next season, which looks bound to include European football of some kind. Playmaker Yan Dhanda's deal to take him from Ross County to Tynecastle was already concluded before two more being sealed.

Livingston left-back James Penrice will also make the transfer to Gorgie while Attacking midfielder Motherwell's Blair Spittal is also going to be wearing maroon next season. Whether Baningime plays alongside them is another matter, with his contract talks shelved until after the season is done.

They are transfers that have got the current Hearts crop hyped, with Kenneth Vargas' loan also made permanent on a five-year deal. Baningime says it bodes well for the club moving forward: "The three players that are said to be coming are great players.

"Playing against them, they are very good players, tidy players and are going to add to us. Hopefully if we can finish strongly and get third they are going to be a great addition and help push us on for next season and to be even better than this season. All the players have been speaking about it and when I first heard about it I was really impressed."