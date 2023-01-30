Hearts transfers: Confirmed signings, outgoings and potential arrivals before close of play on deadline day

With the transfer deadline coming at the end of Tuesday, we look at the current state of play with the Tynecastle side...

Signings

Yutaro Oda (Vissel Kobe), James Hill (Bournemouth, loan), Garang Kuol (Newcastle United, loan)

James Hill after signing for Hearts on loan for Bournemouth earlier this month. Picture: SNS

Hill and Kuol were brought in on short-term deals with the aim of bolstering strength in depth for the defence and attack, respectively. The former was very much needed after the season-ending injury sustained by Craig Halkett. Hill impressed in his first three matches before getting a head knock in the Scottish Cup victory at Easter Road.

Oda, the Japanese attacker, provides another option up front and is looked upon as a player the coaching staff can develop for the future after signing on a three-and-a-half-year deal. He got his first start against Livingston but was withdrawn at half-time. Kuol has made two substitute appearances thus far.

Outgoings

Euan Henderson (Queen's Park, loan), Scott McGill (Raith Rovers, loan), Connor Smith (Hamilton Academical, loan)

All three are younger players who came through the club’s academy. Though they’re all on loan, these deals are expected to spell the end of their Tynecastle careers with the trio all out of contract in the summer.

Will any more moves be made?

Robbie Neilson revealed Hearts are still looking to bring in one more player before the end of the January window. Despite the club having a large squad, the team is still a little light in some areas with injuries playing a major factor. Craig Gordon is out for the rest of the season after breaking his leg. Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are still a few weeks away from their return after sustaining ACL tears in 2022. Peter Haring has been suffering concussion symptoms for three months, while Gary Mackay-Steven may not return this season after suffering a broken foot.

Toby Sibbick was the subject of a bid from Blackpool last week but the club have made it clear the player is not for sale. At the time of writing there has been no other talk of anyone potentially leaving permanently this month, though a couple of more youngsters are expected to go out on loan.

Who is likely to arrive?

Hearts are still working to get a deal for Callum Paterson over the line before the close of play on Tuesday. Sheffield Wednesday are reluctant to sell due to them being firmly in the League One promotion hunt with Paterson having started five of their last eight games. However, Owls boss Darren Moore even admitted every player has his price with the Scottish international out of contract in the summer.

What the manager has to say

“We are still trying to get one more in but, as we’ve said, it has to be somebody of quality who can improve the squad. We are working on a couple but whether we get one we will wait and see. I don't think there will be any outs. We might move some of the younger ones out on loan for development, and maybe when the window shuts we will consider moving a couple more.”

