The Nigerian forward is close to signing for Alanyaspor but Chesnokov and Shankland are ongoing

Nigerian forward Uchenna Ogundu is set to stay in Turkey following transfer interest from various European clubs, including Hearts. The 19-year-old has a preliminary agreement to join Turkish Super Lig side Alanyaspor on a five-year contract after his exit from second division Sanliurfaspor. He is due for a medical there today. However, the decision will not deter Tynecastle officials in their attempts to strengthen attacking options.

Head coach Derek McInnes regards signing a right-sided wide player a priority, with protracted negotiations for the Kazakhstan internationalist Islam Chesnokov still ongoing. Hearts have other targets for that position and are willing to move on alternatives in case Chesnokov’s move does not reach a conclusion. As things stand, they are still determined to bring him to Edinburgh.

The Tobol Kostanay player, 25, has scored five goals and claimed two assists from 12 appearances in the Kazakhstan Premier League so far this season. That includes a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Zhetysu. Tobol are challenging for the league title and are reluctant to let Chesnokov, their star player, leave midway through the campaign. They are currently third in the table, six points behind leaders FC Astana with two games in hand.

Chesnokov is out of contract in October and willing to sign a pre-contract agreement to join Hearts at that point. However, Tynecastle officials want a quick deal this summer to avoid him arriving outwith a transfer window and being unable to register with the Scottish Football Association until January. They are willing to pay a fee to make that happen.

Ogundu was a target identified by Hearts’ recruitment data partner, Jamestown Analytics. He impressed with Sanliurfaspor during the second half of last season and attracted interest from Super Lig clubs Fenerbahce, Alanyaspor and Samsunspor. Hull City, Sturm Graz, Fortuna Sittard and Gornik Zabrze also monitored him.

He moved to Turkey last August from Diamond Academy in his native Nigeria, scoring six goals and claiming two assists in 19 appearances for Sanliurfaspor after making his senior debut in January. His performances captured attention from scouts and his data ranked well with Jamestown. He is now preparing to continue his career in Turkey after reaching a verbal agreement with Alanyaspor over the weekend.

Lawrence Shankland’s Hearts future talks

Hearts remain in discussions with striker Lawrence Shankland, whose future remains undecided after his Tynecastle contract expired earlier this week. McInnes has spoken with the Scotland internationalist several times, the latest being just a few days ago, in an effort to convince him to stay. Other clubs in Britain and abroad have been in contact with Shankland’s representatives.

“Lawrence has obviously got a lot to consider,” said McInnes in an interview with Sky Sports. “We think we're a really strong option for him whether we're the best option in Lawrence's eyes, we've got to wait and see. But there'll come a point really that we need to draw a line under it and Lawrence has got to look after him and I've got to look after Hearts. Hopefully, we can find a solution because he is a player that I think can really thrive with us at Hearts.

“He's shown in the time here how important he is and you try and not let players like that leave the door without putting up the best fight you can and we're in the fight for him. I believe we're a really strong option for Lawrence. I believe we're the best option for him at this moment. He's got the World Cup to try and get involved in at the end of next season. If he can go score 25, at least 25 goals next season and I think it's a safe bet he'd be going to the World Cup with Scotland, so hopefully there's loads of reasons why Lawrence could see this as a good option for him.

“I always feel deadlines are not always healthy, they can sometimes be a bit antagonistic. There's been enough conversations with Lawrence. I'm due to speak to him again today and we'll see where we go with it. There will come a point where he has to move on and try and secure his future and likewise I need to make sure that we secure our squad going forward but we're not at that stage yet but sooner rather than later really to try and get that resolved because I want clarity in what I'm dealing with. I'm sure Lawrence is wanting clarity on his future as well.”