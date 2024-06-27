Steven Naismith’s priority this summer was reshaping and strengthening the Hearts squad quickly for the start of season 2024/25. He has already improved a number of positions but is not finished. It is an indication of the head coach’s drive and the club’s ambition that transfer business has been completed efficiently and swiftly with more to follow with the calendar yet to hit July.

Ryan Fulton, James Penrice, Daniel Oyegoke, Blair Spittal, Musa Drammeh and Yan Dhanda are all signed and announced, taking the number of new recruits to six. That will become seven next month, provided there are no unexpected hitches to the deal for Costa Rican defender Gerald Taylor.

That will leave Hearts with a 31-man first-team squad. Naismith does not want to carry such a big number even though he has European league-stage matches to navigate alongside domestic games. That means some will move on.

Striker Kyosuke Tagawa is attracting interest from Japan and Portugal, whilst defender Alex Cochrane has been scouted by English clubs. Nathaniel Atkinson, Toby Sibbick and possibly Jorge Grant may all discover that their best chance of regular football is to move on from Gorgie.

Hearts have assembled a very competitive squad with multiple options in every position. Here is a look at who fits in and where, plus ratings on the overall strength of each area:

Goalkeeper: 9/10 Five keepers are currently on the books at Riccarton. Ryan Fulton's arrival from Hamilton Academical brings more competition for established first-team goalies Craig Gordon and Zander Clark. Harry Stone and Liam McFarlane are younger challengers who will be out on loan next season.

Right-back: 8/10 An area in which Hearts are significantly stronger for the 2024/25 campaign. Daniel Oyegoke's arrival from Brentford and the imminent signing of Costa Rican internationalist Gerald Taylor will probably mean Nathaniel Atkinson needs to move on if he wants to play regularly.

Centre-back: 8/10 Craig Halkett is fit again and will aim to play regularly alongside Frankie Kent and/or Kye Rowles. Stephen Kingsley was used centrally many times last term and will play there again on occasions. Oyegoke can play centre-back, whilst Lewis Neilson and Toby Sibbick are also competing during pre-season.

Left-back: 8/10 James Penrice's pre-contract deal sees him arrive from Livingston to challenge Alex Cochrane and Kingsley for this position. All three can operate as a full-back or wing-back. English interest in Cochrane could lead to him being sold if Hearts' valuation is met with a concrete offer.