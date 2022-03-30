Hearts U18s continue impressive winning streak

Captain Murray Thomas poked home the only goal 14 minutes from time to give Hearts their third 1-0 win a row. They beat Celtic 3-2 in the game before that.

The latest victory keeps Hearts third in the CAS Elite Under 18s League, behind Rangers and Hibs but six points ahead of fourth-placed Motherwell, who have two games in hand.

With under-18s coach Steven Naismith on international duty with Scotland in Austria, Donald Park took charge of the young Jambos for the second game in a row.

The winning goal from 17-year-old Thomas in the 76th minute was a close range effort following a cutback from James Wilson. The striker also scored the only goal in the 1-0 win away to Hamilton on Friday.