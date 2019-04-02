Hearts: Uche Ikpeazu to miss Rangers game but could be back for Hibs

Hearts will be without Uche Ikpeazu for their trip to Ibrox to face Rangers on Wednesday.

The Englishman could, however, be available for the Edinburgh derby on Saturday after he passed concussion tests. It also means it is highly likely he will make the crucial Scottish Cup semi final against Inverness CT.

Hearts' Uche Ikpeazu will miss the club's trip to face Rangers. Picture: SNS/Bruce White

Ikpeazu was replaced a few minutes after netting the winner in the 2-1 victory against Aberdeen on Saturday having clashed heads with Dom Ball before hitting the turf hard on his landing.

The striker had to be helped from the pitch before he was taken away on a stretcher by ambulance staff.

Uche took to Instagram on Saturday evening to reassure fans he was ‘OK’. But with concussion protocol in place to protect players he will sit out the match against second-placed Rangers.

He has scored six goals in 20 appearances. If he plays against Hibs it will be his first taste of the Edinburgh derby.

