Hearts unveil plans for Tynecastle club's 150th anniversary celebration

Special events will take place from the summer right through the 2023/24 campaign in honour of the date in which Heart of Midlothian Football Club was initially formed way back in 1874.

This will include pre-season friendlies, a series of ‘An Evening With...’ events and gala dinners, and a festival of family fun and football at Tynecastle.

The Capital side have already unveiled a specially designed gate at Gerard’s Yard (behind the Wheatfield Stand) which heralds the anniversary. A sesquicentennial flag will also be raised above the club’s ground prior to their first home game in 2024.

Foundation of Hearts chairman Gerry Mallon and Hearts chairwoman Ann Budge unveil a specially designed gate at Tynecastle marking the club's 150-year history. Picture: Heart of Midlothian Football Club

Plans are ongoing to enhance the memorial at Haymarket in time for this year’s Remembrance service. In addition, there are advanced discussions on the creation of a ‘Maroon Mile’ which will run from the monument to Tynecastle Park.

Popular stage show A War of Two Halves has also been commissioned for a final run in November 2024.

Chairwoman Ann Budge said of the plans and the club reaching it’s 150th year: “We all know that some 10 years ago, there was a real danger that Hearts would not have reached this magnificent milestone.

"The incredible backing of supporters and the Foundation of Hearts changed history and now, as the largest fan-owned club in the UK, we will celebrate 150 years as a Scottish football icon, safe in the knowledge that the future of the club has been secured for future generations to come.”

