Hearts up to third after surviving Motherwell barrage as Gordon and Shankland make difference

The striker pounced on a mistake to give Hearts the lead against the run of play in the first half and a second-half double from Alan Forrest was sufficient to secure a 3-0 victory and propel Robbie Neilson’s men up to third in the table going into the international break.

It was anything but pain free. Alex Cochrane limped off with an injury before half time and the Scotland goalkeeper needed treatment after pulling off a wonder save – one of many – to deny Matt Penney from distance.

It was one of 25 attempts on goal made by the home team, who controlled large parts of the game and were denied by the frame of the goal three times.

Lawrence Shankland fires home with his left foot for his sixth goal of the season to put Hearts in front. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS

Penney smacked the bar, Gordon superbly tipped a Kevin Van Veen header onto the post and former Hibs defender Paul McGinn also hit the post from close range. But Gordon’s heroics and the quality of Shankland and Forrest in the box ultimately made the difference.

Buoyed by guiding Hearts to a first European group stage win in 18 years in Riga on Thursday, Neilson avoided the temptation to rotate too much by making just three changes.

New signing Ortestis Kiomourtzoglou came in for his debut, replacing Jorge Grant in midfield. Forrest came in for Josh Ginnelly and Lewis Neilson picked up where he left off at centre-back in Riga, where Craig Halkett limped off with a recurrence of his hamstring injury.

The international break will give Halkett time to recuperate and, after such a hectic schedule, provides Hearts with a chance to recharge their batteries before two huge games at Tynecastle Park against Rangers and Fiorentina early next month.

They will have to start those matches better than this one. Motherwell had the ball in the net within a few minutes, only to have it ruled out for offside and a loose pass from Michael Smith gave Van Veen an opportunity to shoot narrowly wide moments later.

But it was an error at the other end which gifted Shankland the opening goal on 18 minutes. Stephen Kingsley’s long ball over the top to seek out Forrest should have been dealt with by back-pedalling Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie. But his miscued headed clearance dropped invitingly for the unmarked Shankland on the penalty spot. His first strike was parried by Liam Kelly but fell back into the striker’s patch and and the rebound was dispatched, left footed, with conviction.

It was a rare moment of positive play from Hearts in a first half controlled by the home team. Motherwell caused Smith problems down the left and it was only poor decision-making and execution in the final third that prevented Steven Hammell’s team from scoring.

McGinn blasted perhaps the best chance over the bar and then missed much bigger chance at the start of the second half, hitting the post from close range after Blair Spittal’s header had rebounded into his path from the other upright.

The nervy start didn’t last long, Hearts doubling their lead within minutes when Shankland cushioned a lay-off for Forrest, running across him, to steer a left-foot shot into the bottom corner.

Gordon produced one of his wonder saves to tip a Van Veen der onto the post as Motherwell rallied and Hearts rang the changes, Robert Snodgrass introduced for his debut in central midfield.

But Forrest’s goal in the 90th minute ended any prospect of a late Motherwell comeback. The former Livingston winger tapped home the third and his second in the 90th minute from Nathaniel Atkinson’s cut back.

Motherwell (4-3-3): Kelly; McGinn, Lamie, Solhom, Penney; Tierney, MaGuire, Goss; Efford (Aarons 30, McKinstry 45+2), Van Veen, Spittal. Subs: O’Donnell, Mugabi, Cornelius, Moult, Mahon, Miller.

Hearts (4-3-3): Gordon; M Smith, Neilson, Kingsley, Cochrane (Haring 39); Kiomourtzoglou, Devlin (Snodgrasss 64), Halliday (Sibbick 73); Forrest, Shankland (Humphrys 64), McKay (Atkinson 73). Subs: Grant, Mackay-Steven, Ginnelly, Stewart.

Referee: Nick Walsh.