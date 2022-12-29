Hearts update on Craig Halkett, Stephen Kingsley and Stephen Humphrys ahead of New Year Hibs derby

Centre-back Craig Halkett is awaiting the results of a scan to determine the extent of his knee injury. His participation against Hibs is also uncertain at the moment. Both players were forced off during Hearts’ 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Tannadice on Christmas Eve and missed Wednesday’s 3-2 win at St Johnstone.

Asked if Kingsley will be back for the derby, manager Robbie Neilson said: “Potentially. He's got his concussion protocol so we will see how that goes. Halkett was getting scanned on Wednesday so we will see the result of that. We should have Stephen Humphrys available as he is training with us.”

Hearts are three points clear in third place in the Premiership but Neilson does not believe that will influence Monday’s game at a sold-out Tynecastle Park. “It's a massive game no matter what position you're in. We have to make sure we are bang at it,” he said. “The place will be absolutely rocking with a full house, a three o'clock kick-off which is unusual. It will be a great game and it's one that we are really looking forward to now.”

Hibs will be looking to recover after Wednesday’s 4-0 home defeat by Celtic. “When you go into a derby it doesn't matter what the score was in the game before,” said Neilson. “It's all about who turns up on the day. I'm sure it will be 200 miles an hour. We have to bring our best game.”