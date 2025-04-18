Hearts and Aberdeen meet at Hampden Park for the first time since 1996 in Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final. Both teams are eager to reach the season’s showpiece on 24 May against either St Johnstone or Celtic, but there are injury concerns for the respective managers.

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley has welcomed back various players from injury in recent weeks, most notably in defence, but he is still without some experienced figures. His Aberdeen counterpart, Jimmy Thelin, is missing even more players, although three are back in contention.

Below is the latest injury news from both camps ahead of the semi-final:

1 . Zander Clark (Hearts): Out The goalkeeper is still missing with a ligament strain on his foot. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Sivert Heltne Nilsen (Aberdeen): Out Norwegian midfielder has an eye problem which is still ruling him out of matches. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen): Back Fit again after a shoulder injury but it remains to be seen if he is involved given he has signed a pre-contract to join Hibs. | SNS Group Photo Sales