Hearts v Aberdeen injury latest: Six players out but three return for the Scottish Cup semi-final

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Sports journalist

Published 18th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST

Neil Critchley and Jimmy Thelin face off at Hampden Park

Hearts and Aberdeen meet at Hampden Park for the first time since 1996 in Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final. Both teams are eager to reach the season’s showpiece on 24 May against either St Johnstone or Celtic, but there are injury concerns for the respective managers.

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley has welcomed back various players from injury in recent weeks, most notably in defence, but he is still without some experienced figures. His Aberdeen counterpart, Jimmy Thelin, is missing even more players, although three are back in contention.

Below is the latest injury news from both camps ahead of the semi-final:

The goalkeeper is still missing with a ligament strain on his foot.

1. Zander Clark (Hearts): Out

The goalkeeper is still missing with a ligament strain on his foot. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Norwegian midfielder has an eye problem which is still ruling him out of matches.

2. Sivert Heltne Nilsen (Aberdeen): Out

Norwegian midfielder has an eye problem which is still ruling him out of matches. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Fit again after a shoulder injury but it remains to be seen if he is involved given he has signed a pre-contract to join Hibs.

3. Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen): Back

Fit again after a shoulder injury but it remains to be seen if he is involved given he has signed a pre-contract to join Hibs. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Recovered from a shoulder problem - but will he return in goal?

4. Dimitar Mitov (Aberdeen): Back

Recovered from a shoulder problem - but will he return in goal? | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice