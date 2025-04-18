Hearts and Aberdeen meet at Hampden Park for the first time since 1996 in Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final. Both teams are eager to reach the season’s showpiece on 24 May against either St Johnstone or Celtic, but there are injury concerns for the respective managers.
Hearts head coach Neil Critchley has welcomed back various players from injury in recent weeks, most notably in defence, but he is still without some experienced figures. His Aberdeen counterpart, Jimmy Thelin, is missing even more players, although three are back in contention.
Below is the latest injury news from both camps ahead of the semi-final: