Fixtures between Aberdeen and Hearts are traditionally high-octane and not short on drama. Sunday’s affair at Tynecastle Park promises to be no different. The visitors are two points off the top of the league whilst their hosts need points to move away from the Premiership’s relegation zone, so there is plenty at stake.
Both teams were in midweek action and therefore are likely to freshen their teams. Injury problems on both sides mean the respective managers, Jimmy Thelin and Neil Critchley, must do without some important players. There are also some doubts who will be assessed before kick-off.
Here is the latest injury news ahead of the match: