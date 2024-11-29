Hearts v Aberdeen injury latest: Three players out and three doubts for Sunday's match at Tynecastle

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Football correspondent

Published 29th Nov 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 30th Nov 2024, 12:00 BST

Both clubs are at opposite ends of the Premiership table

Fixtures between Aberdeen and Hearts are traditionally high-octane and not short on drama. Sunday’s affair at Tynecastle Park promises to be no different. The visitors are two points off the top of the league whilst their hosts need points to move away from the Premiership’s relegation zone, so there is plenty at stake.

Both teams were in midweek action and therefore are likely to freshen their teams. Injury problems on both sides mean the respective managers, Jimmy Thelin and Neil Critchley, must do without some important players. There are also some doubts who will be assessed before kick-off.

Here is the latest injury news ahead of the match:

The forward is expected to be out until next year with torn muscles.

1. Pape Habib Gueye (Aberdeen): Out

The forward is expected to be out until next year with torn muscles. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Costa Rican defender won't play again until next year due to a knee injury.

2. Gerald Taylor (Hearts): Out

The Costa Rican defender won't play again until next year due to a knee injury. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The midfielder was back on Aberdeen's bench at St Mirren last weekend after a muscle tear but wasn't involved against Hibs on Tuesday.

3. Dante Polvara (Aberdeen): Doubtful

The midfielder was back on Aberdeen's bench at St Mirren last weekend after a muscle tear but wasn't involved against Hibs on Tuesday. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Still working back to fitness after long-term hamstring problems.

4. Calem Nieuwenhof (Hearts): Out

Still working back to fitness after long-term hamstring problems. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Aberdeen
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice