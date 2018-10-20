Hearts v Aberdeen: Peter Haring misses out, Marcus Godinho back in

Hearts' recent injury woes have continued into Saturday with Peter Haring absent from the starting XI for the visit of Aberdeen.

Oliver Bozanic instead partners Olly Lee in the centre of the park as the Tynecastle side look to remain on top of the Ladbrokes Premiership table.

Craig Levein's men earlier this week were rocked by the news that Uche Ikpeazu and John Souttar would be out of action until around March. In place of centre-back Souttar comes Clevid Dikamona for his first start after signing in early September.

To deal with Ikpeazu's absence, it would appear that Levein has decided to pair MacLean and Naismith together in attack, with youngster Callum Morrison coming back into the side on the right wing.

He helps make up a rather youthful right side for the hosts with Marcus Godinho returning to the side after being out of action for six months.

Hearts (4-4-2): Zlamal; Godinho, Dunne, Dikamona, Mitchell; Morrison, Bozanic, Lee, Djoum; MacLean, Naismith. Subs not used: Doyle, Clare, Amankwaa, Wighton, Hughes, Garuccio, Cochrane